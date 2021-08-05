Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) by 25.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,487 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Autohome were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Autohome by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,346 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Autohome by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,261,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $125,657,000 after acquiring an additional 252,925 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Autohome by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Autohome by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,619 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Autohome during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 56.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autohome alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HSBC cut their price objective on Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Macquarie cut their price objective on Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet cut Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.73.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.47. Autohome Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.88 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 38.64%. The business’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autohome Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.