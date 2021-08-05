Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $17.89

Shares of Avidity Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNA) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $17.89 and last traded at $18.01, with a volume of 1406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avidity Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Avidity Biosciences in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

The company has a market capitalization of $739.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.71.

Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). Avidity Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 763.73%. The company had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avidity Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 14,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $362,957.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arthur A. Levin sold 20,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $565,212.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,211.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,303 shares of company stock valued at $933,720. Insiders own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Avidity Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Avidity Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Avidity Biosciences by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Avidity Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of oligonucleotide-based therapies. It develops antibody oligonucleotide conjugates (AOC) that are designed to treat a range of serious diseases. The company's lead product candidate AOC 1001 is used for the treatment of myotonic dystrophy type 1, a rare monogenic muscle disease; and to design, engineer, and develop therapeutics that combine tissue selectivity of monoclonal antibodies and the precision of oligonucleotide therapies to access previously undruggable tissue and cell types, and target underlying genetic drivers of diseases.

