AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €25.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

AXA (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €25.00 ($29.41) target price by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on shares of AXA in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on AXA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.95 ($29.35) price objective on AXA in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.50 ($24.12) target price on AXA in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.68 ($29.04).

Get AXA alerts:

EPA:CS opened at €23.15 ($27.24) on Tuesday. AXA has a one year low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a one year high of €27.69 ($32.58). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €22.08.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in six segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.