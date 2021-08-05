Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

ACLS stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 561,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

