Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.
ACLS stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.65. The company had a trading volume of 561,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.03. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.40.
In other news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 5,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total transaction of $234,792.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.
About Axcelis Technologies
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
Further Reading: Upside/Downside
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.