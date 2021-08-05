Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Shares Gap Up to $38.71

Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.71, but opened at $44.04. Axcelis Technologies shares last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 2,819 shares.

ACLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.03.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $147.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 0.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 1.6% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

