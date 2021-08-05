AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Shares Purchased by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of AxoGen worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in AxoGen by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 287,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after acquiring an additional 151,266 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in AxoGen by 88,070.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 126,084 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 125,941 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in AxoGen by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,465,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,682,000 after acquiring an additional 113,276 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in AxoGen by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 91,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 145,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 72,062 shares during the last quarter. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AxoGen alerts:

AXGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.50.

AXGN stock opened at $19.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. AxoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $23.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.51.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%. As a group, analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $50,016.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,413.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN).

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.