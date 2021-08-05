AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

In other AxoGen news, VP Michael Patrick Donovan sold 1,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $38,777.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $818,413.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Maria D. Martinez sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total value of $50,016.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,297.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

