AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 17.69% and a negative net margin of 18.69%.
Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $19.36. 256,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 5.47. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $793.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.51.
Several brokerages have weighed in on AXGN. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
