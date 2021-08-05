Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lowered its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,960 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. owned about 0.15% of iShares Global Energy ETF worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 756,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,121,000 after purchasing an additional 264,719 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 73,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 17,160 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,417,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,935,000 after buying an additional 589,593 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXC traded up $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $25.08. 37,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,027. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $14.81 and a 52-week high of $27.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.15.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

