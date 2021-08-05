Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $443.03. The company had a trading volume of 153,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,401,634. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $430.72. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

