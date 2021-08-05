Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Has $3.35 Million Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the quarter. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 1.1% of Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 147.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,595,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,637,000 after acquiring an additional 950,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 602,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,816,000 after purchasing an additional 90,911 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 598,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $197,393,000 after acquiring an additional 14,048 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 173.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 534,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,064,000 after acquiring an additional 338,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $147,374,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $349.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,361. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $261.41 and a 52 week high of $351.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $345.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.