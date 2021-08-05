Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases Shares of 29,400 iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 29,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWT. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $49,797,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,767.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 540,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 521,625 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 3,586.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,268,000 after buying an additional 377,525 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,972,000 after buying an additional 330,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 559,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,518,000 after buying an additional 290,252 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWT stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,660. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.58.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

