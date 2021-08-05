Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AYRWF. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.70.

Get Ayr Wellness alerts:

OTCMKTS AYRWF opened at $29.29 on Thursday. Ayr Wellness has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.69.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, extracts, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ayr Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayr Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.