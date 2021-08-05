B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Holdings Lowered by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,405 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 26,731 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.13% of B. Riley Financial worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 880 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 28.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $174,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

B. Riley Financial stock opened at $65.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 0.44. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $78.95.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The asset manager reported $9.03 EPS for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a net margin of 34.98% and a return on equity of 90.93%. The firm had revenue of $600.16 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $0.35. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CAO Howard Weitzman sold 4,530 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total value of $336,035.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,144 shares in the company, valued at $3,497,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley bought 20,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.32 per share, with a total value of $1,346,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The Capital Markets segments offers range of investment banking, corporate finance, consulting, financial advisory, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients.

