Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%.

Shares of NYSE BCSF traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a market cap of $978.11 million, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Recommended Story: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.