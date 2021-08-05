Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) versus GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) Head-To-Head Comparison

GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE:GHG) and Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.4% of GreenTree Hospitality Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.6% of Bally’s shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.3% of Bally’s shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenTree Hospitality Group $142.53 million 6.74 $40.05 million $0.39 23.90 Bally’s $372.79 million 5.46 -$5.49 million ($0.09) -532.89

GreenTree Hospitality Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bally’s. Bally’s is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GreenTree Hospitality Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GreenTree Hospitality Group has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bally’s has a beta of 2.56, suggesting that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenTree Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bally’s 0 0 4 0 3.00

GreenTree Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $17.10, suggesting a potential upside of 83.48%. Bally’s has a consensus target price of $71.60, suggesting a potential upside of 49.29%. Given GreenTree Hospitality Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe GreenTree Hospitality Group is more favorable than Bally’s.

Profitability

This table compares GreenTree Hospitality Group and Bally’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenTree Hospitality Group 33.63% 15.41% 8.41% Bally’s -1.60% 3.32% 0.55%

Summary

GreenTree Hospitality Group beats Bally’s on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Company Profile

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, develops and sells leased-and-operated, and franchised-and-managed hotels under the GreenTree brand in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 40 leased-and-operated hotels; and had franchised-and-managed hotels network consisting of 4,300 hotels with 315,335 rooms in operation covering 345 cities in China, and an additional 1,186 hotels with 83,106 rooms that were contracted for or under development. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is a subsidiary of GreenTree Inns Hotel Management Group, Inc.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado. As of April 13, 2021, it owned and operated 12 casinos that comprise 13,308 slot machines, 460 game tables, and 3,342 hotel rooms, as well as a horse racetrack across eight states. The company was formerly known as Twin River Worldwide Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Bally's Corporation in November 2020. Bally's Corporation was founded in 2004 and is incorporated in Providence, Rhode Island.

