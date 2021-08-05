Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Aug 5th, 2021

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.