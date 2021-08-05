Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Receives $11.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNMDF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banca Mediolanum in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

BNMDF remained flat at $$9.77 during trading on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81. Banca Mediolanum has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $9.94.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

