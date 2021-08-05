Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,196 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 156.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded up $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $39.02. 34,604,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,205,469. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $334.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $22.95 and a twelve month high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. Truist began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.