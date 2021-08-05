Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Upgraded at WH Ireland

Bank of Ireland Group (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) was upgraded by analysts at WH Ireland from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BKRIY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Ireland Group in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of Ireland Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.20.

Shares of BKRIY opened at $5.73 on Thursday. Bank of Ireland Group has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $6.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61.

Bank of Ireland Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in financial and banking solutions. Its services include current account and deposit services, overdrafts, term loans, mortgages, business and corporate lending, international asset financing, leasing, installment credit, invoice discounting, foreign facilities, interest and exchange rate, hedging instruments, life assurance, pension and protection products.

