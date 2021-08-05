Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €113.00 Price Target

Zalando (FRA:ZAL) has been assigned a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.04% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ZAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €127.00 ($149.41) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €122.00 ($143.53) target price on shares of Zalando in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) price objective on shares of Zalando in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €103.83 ($122.16).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL opened at €97.38 ($114.56) on Thursday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €97.59.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.