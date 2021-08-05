Barclays Boosts Pearson (LON:PSON) Price Target to GBX 775

Pearson (LON:PSON) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 740 ($9.67) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a research note published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Pearson in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pearson currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 704.17 ($9.20).

Shares of LON PSON opened at GBX 786.20 ($10.27) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 19.18. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 478.90 ($6.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 909 ($11.88). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 836.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.20, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a GBX 6.30 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.72%. Pearson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Pearson Company Profile

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

