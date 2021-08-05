Barclays Cuts Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,475

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) had its target price reduced by Barclays from GBX 5,550 ($72.51) to GBX 5,475 ($71.53) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a house stock rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,250 ($81.66) to GBX 5,550 ($72.51) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 5,395 ($70.49).

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group stock opened at GBX 5,250 ($68.59) on Monday. Intertek Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5,024 ($65.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The business’s 50 day moving average price is £163.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of £8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Intertek Group’s payout ratio is 0.64%.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.