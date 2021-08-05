Barclays Increases Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target to $10.00

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Barclays from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential downside of 20.19% from the stock’s previous close.

CYH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.02 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $12.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.92. Community Health Systems has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $17.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.17.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.24. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.98% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. On average, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Community Health Systems news, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,907.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total transaction of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,658,096.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after buying an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,902,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,763,000 after buying an additional 246,233 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,064,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,436,000 after buying an additional 346,624 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,916,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,426,000 after buying an additional 374,372 shares during the period. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,788,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

