Barclays Raises Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target to $40.00

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Bloomin’ Brands presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.54.

Shares of BLMN opened at $25.56 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands has a one year low of $11.22 and a one year high of $32.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.01.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 608.24%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 15.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 378,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 105,226 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter worth $1,680,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 20.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,293,606 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,108,000 after purchasing an additional 221,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 102.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 17,225 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

