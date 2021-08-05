Barclays Reiterates €18.50 Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been given a €18.50 ($21.76) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PSM. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €20.02 ($23.55).

Get ProSiebenSat.1 Media alerts:

Shares of PSM stock opened at €15.99 ($18.81) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a one year high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €17.15. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.17.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.