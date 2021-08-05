Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Roth Capital raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $98.00. The stock had previously closed at $71.71, but opened at $76.00. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock. Barrett Business Services shares last traded at $76.35, with a volume of 55 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 81.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 29.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 17,161 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 23.2% in the second quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 9.0% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.
Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Barrett Business Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBSI)
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.
Featured Article: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.