Barrick Gold’s (GOLD) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the gold and copper producer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.47% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on GOLD. Raymond James set a $30.00 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$39.00 to C$38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Barrick Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $18.64 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 19.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,560,757 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,753,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,248,832 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.3% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 56,602,627 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,120,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,158 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.8% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,014,543 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $534,888,000 after acquiring an additional 201,332 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 27.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 15,047,663 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $297,933,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,895 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,373,964 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $284,604,000 after acquiring an additional 165,804 shares during the period. 54.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

