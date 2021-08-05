Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Baxter International in a research report issued on Sunday, August 1st. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the medical instruments supplier will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Baxter International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BAX. increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Baxter International from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

BAX opened at $75.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.01. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Baxter International by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Baxter International by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baxter International during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.