Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.490-$3.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.61 billion-$12.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.66 billion.Baxter International also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.930-$0.950 EPS.

Shares of BAX stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,819,175. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.01. Baxter International has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $88.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 9.18%. On average, analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

BAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Baxter International from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Baxter International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Baxter International in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.82.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

