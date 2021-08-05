Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.250-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.990. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE BZH opened at $16.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $529.43 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 11.76, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Beazer Homes USA has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $26.12.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.32. Beazer Homes USA had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 16.02%. Research analysts predict that Beazer Homes USA will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Beazer Homes USA from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Beazer Homes USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

