Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 410.20 ($5.36). Beazley shares last traded at GBX 396.50 ($5.18), with a volume of 2,444,887 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of Beazley in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 385 ($5.03) to GBX 387 ($5.06) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.79) price target on shares of Beazley in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Beazley from GBX 365 ($4.77) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beazley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 424.44 ($5.55).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 339.44. The company has a current ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17.

In related news, insider David Roberts acquired 16,777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 295 ($3.85) per share, for a total transaction of £49,492.15 ($64,661.81).

Beazley Company Profile (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

