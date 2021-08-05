Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,661 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 384.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 611 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 167,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,789,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after buying an additional 35,614 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,181,667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $295,680,000 after buying an additional 147,677 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 3,328 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.36, for a total value of $94,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.67.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $9.80 on Thursday, hitting $244.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,253. The stock has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $219.50 and a 52-week high of $284.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $245.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.28. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

