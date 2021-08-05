Benchmark (LON:BMK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $59.43

Benchmark Holdings plc (LON:BMK) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.43 ($0.78) and traded as low as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Benchmark shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 23,711 shares.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 80 ($1.05) target price on shares of Benchmark in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

The company has a market capitalization of £393.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.85, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 59.43.

In related news, insider Peter George purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £18,900 ($24,692.97).

About Benchmark (LON:BMK)

Benchmark Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technical services, products, and specialist knowledge that support the development of food and farming industries worldwide. The company operates through Genetics, Advanced Nutrition, and Health segments. The Genetics segment offers salmon breeding technologies and production facilities to the harnesses industry to provide a range of genetic merit ova.

