Benchmark Raises Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $900.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective lifted by Benchmark from $820.00 to $900.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $792.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $770.00 on Monday. Charter Communications has a fifty-two week low of $572.46 and a fifty-two week high of $771.87. The stock has a market cap of $145.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $711.18.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.48. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 19.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,523 shares of company stock valued at $18,162,509 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graypoint LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 15,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,410,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares during the period. Amica Retiree Medical Trust raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 128,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,910,000 after buying an additional 12,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

