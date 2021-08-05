Benoit Dageville Sells 36,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snowflake alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.

On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.

On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $276.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,005. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.42.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.16 million. Analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 20.2% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9,415.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 43.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 46.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

See Also: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.