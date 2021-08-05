Benoit Dageville Sells 36,619 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) insider Benoit Dageville sold 36,619 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $10,070,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Benoit Dageville also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, July 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 73,636 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.69, for a total transaction of $18,533,444.84.
- On Tuesday, July 13th, Benoit Dageville sold 100 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00.
- On Tuesday, June 22nd, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
- On Tuesday, June 15th, Benoit Dageville sold 61,364 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.33, for a total transaction of $14,870,338.12.
- On Monday, June 7th, Benoit Dageville sold 12,272 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $3,068,000.00.
Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $3.62 on Thursday, hitting $276.99. The company had a trading volume of 2,538,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,189,005. The company has a market capitalization of $82.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.89. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.71 and a twelve month high of $429.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 20.2% during the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 9,415.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000,000 after purchasing an additional 106,396 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 43.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 14.9% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Snowflake by 46.8% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 510,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,316,000 after purchasing an additional 162,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 14th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.74.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.
