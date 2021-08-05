Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) has been assigned a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €6.50 ($7.65) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) target price on shares of Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Schaeffler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €7.98 ($9.39).

FRA:SHA opened at €7.19 ($8.46) on Thursday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €7.65.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

