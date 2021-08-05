Berkshire Bank Cuts Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Berkshire Bank reduced its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 5.7% in the second quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Chubb by 0.4% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Chubb by 39.6% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 1.9% during the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 380,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,424,000 after buying an additional 7,097 shares during the period. Finally, Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 1.5% during the second quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 19,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CB traded down $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.31. The stock had a trading volume of 77,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $165.44. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $111.93 and a twelve month high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $74.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.72.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.56) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,506. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sean Ringsted sold 10,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.54, for a total value of $1,702,038.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,143,437.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,510 shares of company stock valued at $2,454,402. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CB. lifted their price objective on Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.06.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

