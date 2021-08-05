Berkshire Bank Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Berkshire Bank decreased its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,025 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 3,603 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Xilinx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX traded up $5.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $150.02. 254,571 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,487,088. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.02. The company has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.71 and a 52 week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.29% and a net margin of 23.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,887,912.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,917,172 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

