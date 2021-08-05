Berkshire Bank Has $4.19 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 1.0% of Berkshire Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Bank of America by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 51,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 628,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,903,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management increased its stake in Bank of America by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC now owns 124,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,045,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,883 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,053,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,274,456. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a market capitalization of $328.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

