Berkshire Bank Lowers Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Berkshire Bank reduced its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in AbbVie by 707.2% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,793,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,615,000 after buying an additional 805,938 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

ABBV remained flat at $$115.08 on Thursday. 127,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,858,313. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.20. The company has a market capitalization of $203.37 billion, a PE ratio of 31.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.11 and a 12-month high of $119.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The firm had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.01.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

