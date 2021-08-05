Berkshire Bank Raises Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Berkshire Bank raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,479 shares during the period. Berkshire Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth $33,588,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 143,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,235,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.72.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.28. 62,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,192. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $197.91 and a 1-year high of $247.05. The company has a market capitalization of $175.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.22.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 78.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

