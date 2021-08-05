Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Increases Dividend to $0.06 Per Share

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the energy company on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Berry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

NASDAQ:BRY opened at $5.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.38. The company has a market cap of $415.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.93. Berry has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Berry had a negative net margin of 33.93% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Berry will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Berry in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Berry Company Profile

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

