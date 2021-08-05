Best of the Best (LON:BOTB) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,966.63

Best of the Best PLC (LON:BOTB)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,966.63 ($25.69) and traded as low as GBX 1,500 ($19.60). Best of the Best shares last traded at GBX 1,575 ($20.58), with a volume of 7,907 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,947.13. The firm has a market cap of £150.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This is an increase from Best of the Best’s previous dividend of $5.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Best of the Best’s payout ratio is presently 0.02%.

Best of the Best PLC engages in the competition operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates weekly competitions to win luxury cars online, as well as through retail sites within airports and at shopping centers. It also operates competitions, which include prizes, such as motorbikes, watches, luxury gadgets, technology, holidays, and other items.

