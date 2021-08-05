BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $95.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 66,939 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 182,963 shares.The stock last traded at $24.10 and had previously closed at $26.58.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upgraded BeyondSpring from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,008,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,406,000 after buying an additional 443,045 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in BeyondSpring during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,267,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 354.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 40,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in BeyondSpring by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $933.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BeyondSpring Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI)

BeyondSpring Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies. The company's lead asset is the Plinabulin, a selective immune-modulating microtubule-binding agent that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the prevention of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; and developing Plinabulin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of later-stage non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

