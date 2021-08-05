Bezant (BZNT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.00

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded 73.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bezant coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Bezant has a market capitalization of $766,455.59 and approximately $43.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.08 or 0.00058661 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00016705 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.42 or 0.00907392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.75 or 0.00096854 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Bezant Coin Profile

BZNT is a coin. It launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 coins and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 coins. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bezant Foundation, established in Singapore, is supported by international veterans from diverse industries that offer a wealth of knowledge, for example, payments, physical & digital asset distribution, platform development, and crypto exchange management. We are targeting strategic regions around the world beginning with S.E.A(South East Asia). Our team offers local experience from different regions and provide not only on-ground knowledge but also different perspectives in helping enterprises to adopt blockchain. “

Bezant Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bezant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

