BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,385,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,275,693 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $35,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 335.3% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 413,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 318,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 7.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 692,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 45,333 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 65.2% during the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,437,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,944,000 after purchasing an additional 567,500 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 1,226.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 239,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 221,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BGC Partners by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,535,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 184,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ:BGCP opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.84. BGC Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $6.51.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%. As a group, analysts expect that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BGC Partners Profile

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

