BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BGC Partners had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 36.06%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $5.53. The company had a trading volume of 183,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,102,040. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.73. BGC Partners has a 1 year low of $2.22 and a 1 year high of $6.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.84.

BGCP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGC Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet cut shares of BGC Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGC Partners, Inc engages in the provision of brokerage services to the financial markets. The firm offers integrated voice, hybrid, and fully electronic brokerage in a broad range of products, including fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, insurance, energy and commodities, and futures. It also provides trade execution, brokerage, clearing, trade compression, post-trade, information, and other back-office services.

