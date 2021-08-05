Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Price Target Increased to $31.00 by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) had its price target raised by Lake Street Capital from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Big 5 Sporting Goods from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BGFV opened at $21.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.02. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $5.41 and a 1 year high of $37.75.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.55. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 9.02%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Big 5 Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, CFO Barry Emerson sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $100,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Holden Dunbar sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $282,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,688.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,782 shares of company stock valued at $734,528. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Big 5 Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.44% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. The company's products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories, as well as a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.