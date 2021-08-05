Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) Hits New 52-Week High at $505.51

Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $505.51 and last traded at $502.73, with a volume of 473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $486.75.

Several research analysts recently commented on TECH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $440.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $424.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $448.60.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 21.74%. The business had revenue of $243.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.00, for a total transaction of $351,163.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James Hippel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.67, for a total value of $4,566,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,577 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Bio-Techne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in Bio-Techne by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 837 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH)

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

