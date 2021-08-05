BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) Price Target Raised to $6.00

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $6.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ BDSI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.82. 857 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,571. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.71. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $5.45.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioDelivery Sciences International will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,098,595 shares in the company, valued at $3,570,433.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,056 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. grew its holdings in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

