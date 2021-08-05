Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Cowen upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $123.36 on Thursday. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $57.66 and a 52 week high of $132.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.39) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.07 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,578,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,272,000 after acquiring an additional 247,254 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,783,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,608,000 after buying an additional 258,603 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,564,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,306,000 after buying an additional 22,348 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,556,000 after buying an additional 251,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,187,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,145,000 after buying an additional 375,612 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Featured Article: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.